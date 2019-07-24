Blue Mountain, MS – Athletic Directors John Cohen (MSU), Keith Carter (UM), Jeremy McClain (USM), and Mike Kinnison (DSU) will be presenting at the Bigger Than Ball Foundation’s Annual meeting offered FREE to coaches, athletes, and fans for all sports and all levels, which will be hosted by Blue Mountain College on July 31, 2019.
“This is an investment into the sports industry. The messages will all be around the impact that can be made beyond the game. This is an all-star lineup with a wealth of knowledge from their experience in athletics. The Foundation will also be announcing a major partnership with a nationally known program. If you are active in sports as a coach, athlete, or fan you need to make plans to attend.” – Will Lowrey, President/Founder of the Bigger Than Ball Foundation.
Go to BiggerThanBall.com to pre-register for the event. The event will be held in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium, which is located in the Lowrey Administration building centered on campus. Presentation times will be as follows: John Cohen (9 am), Mike Kinnison (9:45 am), Jeremy McClain (10:30 am), and Keith Carter (11:15 am) will conclude the morning session.
The Bigger Than Ball is a network of coaches using our platform to create positive change. We desire to influence the sports industry one heart at a time.
For more information: Please visit BiggerThanBall.com or contact us at will@biggerthanball.com or (662) 871-9101.