Four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles’s exit in the first round of team competition on July 27 has sparked a conversation in the sports world about the expectations society places on athletes, including ideas of toughness, pressure, and mental health.
Biles’s choice not to continue, after an uncharacteristically imperfect, early showing, shocked viewers and made many scratch their heads in confusion. “Is she quitting?” some social media posts asked, incredulously.
The proverbial writing was on the wall. Over the weekend, Biles, 24, competing in her second Olympics, stumbled during her floor exercise and performed well below her usual standards on the vault and beam. During her July 26 floor routine, Biles looked timid before starting, and while executing one of her patented “Biles” passes, she bounded completely off the mat after failing to stick the landing. During first-round competition in the finals, Biles seemed lost midair during a vault she normally performs in her sleep. That characteristic fluidity of movement, married with strength and confidence, seemed to evaporate into midair, somewhere between the time she launched off the vault, and before she landed. Biles stumbled awkwardly upon landing, and was helped off the floor by coaches. That beautiful, fierce smile wasn’t there. She returned minutes later, having cut off her tape and dressed down from competitive readiness, clearly sending a signal she was done--at least for the evening. For those who love sports and love athletes, it was hard to watch. Sports folks could tell, by the look on Biles’s face, even though the world held out hope, that Biles was done. That “eye of the tiger,” of Rocky Balboa and William Blake fame, had dimmed.
In a very insightful piece in The New Yorker, titled “The Radical Courage of Simone Biles,” writer Eren Orby notes that Biles’s unprecedented skills throughout her career prompted the sport’s regulating body to take measures not to encourage other gymnasts to imitate her. “Her skills, especially on the vault, are so advanced that the International Gymnastics Federation has scored their difficulty levels conservatively, for fear of incentivizing other athletes to put themselves in danger following her lead,” says Orby.
The IGF didn’t want gymnasts to get seriously hurt trying to copy Biles. That’s how dangerous the sport can be. The casual viewer sees these tiny, muscular fairies flying through the air. Only their incredible skill makes it look effortless and safe.
In an Instagram post shortly after withdrawing from competition, Biles wrote that she felt “the weight of the world,” bearing down on her. In the leadup to the Olympics, and amid the blizzard of inelegant commercials that bombarded viewers, a few of which pictured Biles holding the leash of the now completely overused and threadbare “goat,” Biles was portrayed as superhuman.
As Obry rightly points out, Biles’s superstardom--well deserved--also served as a panacea and distraction for the USA Gymnastics Program’s badly damaged public image, particularly in the wake of trainer Larry Nassar’s horrendous and pervasive sexual abuse. Biles is indeed the goat, but, in an ironic twist, perhaps the scapegoat.
As Orby writes, “The endless praise that Biles receives for her ‘superhuman’ abilities can lead to a kind of dehumanization, enforcing an incessant expectation that she not only perform but outperform and a sense of bafflement in the rare instances that she doesn’t.” The sport of gymnastics, in the desperate hope of saving face, put an awful lot of pressure on Biles.
I want to be careful not to make excuses for athletes, either. Respected sports commentator Michael Wilbon, former writer for the Washington Post, summed up my feelings well in his comments on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, the day after Biles withdrew from team competition, on July 28.
To paraphrase Wilbon, he didn’t immediately know what to make of Biles’s decision. On the other hand, quitting--at least in the eyes of older athletes--is just about the worst thing a player can do, he said. Wilbon did not use the word “quitting,” but he suggested it.
I’m 46, and when I played sports at ole North Pontotoc, the idea of refusing to take the field because I had a mental block would have gotten me booed off the campus, probably minus a jersey. That’s the way us older guys look at it. Wilbon is old enough and wise enough to see that times have changed, and athletes today perform in a different world. I cannot relate to the pressure Simon Biles feels, therefore I cannot judge her decision to withdraw. She freely admitted that her psychological well-being was teetering on the edge and that it might cause her to suffer serious--maybe even irreparable--injury.
Many “what ifs” factor into this. What if the “quitter” code was always just a barbaric remnant of a generation that didn’t understand, as we do today, the fragility of athletes’ mentalities. What if these Olympics hadn’t been postponed due to the pandemic? What if Biles, under different circumstances, didn’t feel the weight of the world, or the unspoken obligation to rehabilitate her country’s gymnastics image in the eyes of the world?
Biles is the greatest; nobody disputes that. She holds 31 Olympic and world championship medals, and she’s the most decorated female gymnast in US history. Her decision to withdraw from team competition, which Orby says displayed “heroic” courage, raises important questions about how we approach sports, treat athletes, and how understanding and forgiving we are with each other as a human race.
Biles is a lovely, strong, 24-year-old woman, with a bright future. Her comments after the ordeal were breathtaking. The support she received, Biles said, “made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed…”