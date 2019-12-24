Merry Christmas! I hope your Christmas season has been filled with food, family, and fun. I also hope Santa Clause brought you everything you asked for.
What do you plan to do when all the presents have been opened and the left-over turkey is in the refrigerator? Some may take the opportunity to go to the woods for a deer hunting trip. Others may want to view wildlife while in the warmth of their home. If you prefer the second option, bird watching may be an ideal choice for you. You can sit in your favorite chair near the warm fire and still view wildlife.
I will discuss bird feeding tips that will maximize your bird watching enjoyment this Christmas and for the remainder of the winter. The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service Article “How to choose the best birdfeeder, seed” by Mr. Adam Rohnke.
Feeding and watching birds can be an enjoyable way to connect with nature. There are a lot of choices when shopping for bird seed. Black oil sunflower seed is the best choice for backyard bird food. Birds prefer it over other seeds, and it provides the highest calorie per ounce of food. Always choose bird seed that is 100% black oil sunflower seed when it is available. When given a mixture of seeds most birds will eat the sunflower seeds and leave the rest for rodents.
Bird feeders are helpful to deliver the seed to the birds while protecting it from the weather and rodents. It is best to start with a small bird feeder. Small feeders will require you to refill them more often, but they will prevent wasting and spoilage when the feed is exposed to the weather.
There are two basic types of bird feeders which include perch style feeders and flat feeders. The type of feeder you chose will depend on the birds that you intend to feed. Most of the birds that use bird feeders will prefer perch style feeders. Common birds that use them include chickadees and titmice. Flat feeders are preferred by ground birds such as doves and sparrows.
Remember to clean the feeders regularly with a chlorine bleach and water solution to prevent the spread of disease. The correct mixture for the solution is nine parts water and one-part bleach.
I hope you and your family has the very best Christmas yet. When you leave the milk and cookies for Santa, don’t forget give our feathered friends some black oil sunflower seeds!