A mid-morning fire destroyed a home in the Furrs community last Tuesday, March 15.
Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton said that departments were called to the home at 9:25 that morning “to the 9000 block and when we arrived it was fully involved,” he said.
The home was the residence of a couple and their four daughters.
“The fire is still under investigation and we are not really sure where it started,” he noted.
The Furrs, Pontotoc, Longview and Palmetto fire departments responded to the blaze.
Patton said he put the family in touch with the Red Cross. “The girls range in age from two to 14 years old.”
Family members close to the situation released the information on the size clothing and shoes the girls wear. The youngest daughter wears clothes 2-3T, infant 7 or 8 in shoes, 360 pampers size 5; the next child wears girls 4 in underwear, girls 5 in clothes and kids 12 in shoes; the next child wears girls 6 in underwear, girls 7/8 in clothes and kids 3 in shoes; the next girl wears youth 0 or 24 inches in waist for jeans, women’s small in shirts, xs or small in leggings, women’s 10 in shoes and women’s xs or girls 12 in underwear; the other child wears women 4 in jeans, women’s small/medium in shirts, girls 14 or women small in underwear, women 8 in shoes and women small or medium in leggings.
If you have any of these to donate you can drop them off at 206 Magnolia South Circle in the city of Pontotoc. If she is not home please just leave them at the door.