Fred’s parking lot
Chic-Fil-A is challenging the Pontotoc Community to help save lives on January 4 and 5 by helping secure a strong blood supply by donating!
The blood mobiles will be at at the old Fred’s parking lot. Each donor will receive a FREE Chic-Fil-A sandwich!
The hours of operation include 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. January 4; 12 noon - 4 p.m. January 5.
Randolph Fire Department
Randolph Fire Department will be sponsoring a blood drive on Saturday, January 9 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile at the Randolph fire station.
Each eligible donor will be placed in a drawing for an Alpine Compound Bow. This bow features Fiber Optic Sights, Trigger, Quiver, Arrows and Carrying Case.