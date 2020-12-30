Fred’s parking lot

Chic-Fil-A is challenging the Pontotoc Community to help save lives on January 4 and 5 by helping secure a strong blood supply by donating!

The blood mobiles will be at at the old Fred’s parking lot. Each donor will receive a FREE Chic-Fil-A sandwich!

 The hours of operation include 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. January 4; 12 noon - 4 p.m. January 5.

Randolph Fire Department

Randolph Fire Department will be sponsoring a blood drive on Saturday, January 9 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile at the Randolph fire station.

Each eligible donor will be placed in a drawing for an Alpine Compound Bow. This bow features Fiber Optic Sights, Trigger, Quiver, Arrows and Carrying Case.

