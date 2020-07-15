BOONEVILLE- The North Mississippi "Blue" Junior Indians could not muster much offense in the blazing heat Friday, succumbing to a late surge from Huntsville American Legion Post 237 in a 6-1 defeat.
Both teams went quietly in the 1st inning.
Eli Allen (South Pontotoc) led off the Indian second with a ringing single to center off Huntsville starter Gage Clark. Allen came around to score to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Jackson Wise (North Pontotoc) and Sam Mabus hit back-to-back singles in the top of the 4th, but the Indians could not plate a run.
Walt Gardner (Pontotoc) started on the mound for the Indians and went 5.1 strong innings, only allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out six. He left with two on and one out in the bottom of the sixth. Huntsville then drew three straight walks to go ahead 2-1. Pearson Meadows then hit an RBI single, and an Indian error allowed two more runs to score. Trey Crouch extended Huntsville's lead to the 6-1 final by drawing another bases-loaded walk.
Indians 2, Northport 1
Later on Friday the "Blue" Junior Indians fell to Troy 7-4. On Saturday the Indians took on Northport, Alabama, coming away with a 2-1 win in a low-scoring ball game.
Cameron Deaton was strong on the hill for the Indians, throwing a complete game and surrendering only five hits. Deaton allowed one unearned run and struck out three.
Northport pitcher Pearson Pate was very effective as well. The Indians were able to break through with a run in the 4th inning. Deaton smacked a double, and with two outs Ty Hester singled to bring him home.
Northport answered in the 5th. Christian Colburn came through with two outs as well, connecting with a single that plated Montgomery Freeman to tie the game at 1-1.
The Indians got two runners on the top of the 6th, but they could not push another across. They were finally able to scratch across a decisive run against Pate in the top of the 7th. Walt Gardner drew a walk to start things off. Jackson Wise put the Indians on top 2-1 with an RBI single that drove in Gardner.
In the final half inning, Northport managed a one-out walk against Deaton, but Ryan Barger was caught stealing for the second out. Deaton then fanned Jared Gibson to close the win for the Indians.