ATHENS, Alabama- Despite improving two strokes from opening day, the Blue Mountain men's golf team fell two spots to finish 5th out of five teams at the Redhawk Fall Invitational at Canebrake (Par 72, 7,048 Yards) last month, shooting a total of 298-296-594.
The entire event was fairly close as the five teams battled, but Freed-Hardeman held on to win it all 289-288-577. The Cumberlands finished second, while Loyola finished third and Martin Methodist was fourth.
Freed's Drew Taylor held off teammate Dalton Thomasson to win the individual crown, shooting 69-70-139.
Denver Russell (Senior/Pontotoc) led Blue Mountain, finishing 10th at 73-74-147. Cameron Kohl (Individual) was right behind tied at 11th with scores of 74-74-148, while Garrett Moore (Senior/Southaven) finished tied at 14th with scores of 76-73-149 and Lawson Garner finished tied at 17th with 77-73-150.
Zack Watts (Sophomore/Oxford) finished 22nd with scores of 72-83-155, A.J. Martin (Sophomore/Pontotoc) tied at 24th with 81-76-157, and Tanner Robinson (Individual) (Sophomore/Jackson, Mississippi) 83-81-164 and David Hozak (Individual) (Sophomore/Liberec, Czechia) 75-89-164 both tied at 29th.
The event rounds out BMC's fall schedule for 2020.