KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced in September that Blue Mountain College has been selected as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution at the Gold Medal level for the 2018-19 academic year.
There were 180 schools named for the Five-Star Award, with 63 institutions earning the prestigious Gold Medal Award.
"Our coaches and athletes take our sports platform we have to positively impact those around us very seriously, and this is a testament to our commitment" BMC Athletic Director Will Lowrey said. "The standard has been set for what it means to be a Topper. Congratulations to all for their tremendous effort and focus on building champions the right way."
Started by the NAIA in 2000, the Champions of Character program promotes character and sportsmanship through the athletic programs of each participating school and Blue Mountain College has been awarded the distinction every year of its existence.
In 2009, the Association announced its Five-Star Institution Award for schools intentionally instilling the five core values in its student-athletes and adhering to the principles of the Champions of Character program. The five core values adhered to are integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
For a college to earn the Gold Medal Level Award it must earn 90 total points or more on the NAIA Champions of Character Scorecard for the academic year. The scorecard points are broken down in areas of character training, academic focus, character recognition, character promotion and conduct in competition.
BMC President Dr. Barbara McMillin commented, "To be named, once again, as a Five-Star Champions of Character institution by the NAIA is a remarkable achievement. Being one of only 63 gold winners speaks so highly of the caliber of our coaching staff and of our student-athletes. We are very pleased to have earned this special recognition."