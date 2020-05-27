MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Blue Mountain College Baseball racked up 10 Southern States Athletic Conference awards, the home office announced after the conclusion of the pandemic-shortened season.
Noah Hill (JR/Corinth, MS), Alec Marlow, Henry McDonald (JR/Fernwood, MS), Scott McMurrian, Quade Reaves (SR/Corinth, MS), Jarid Sturgeon (SR/Woodville, MS), Brandon Tyler (SR/Collierville, TN), Isaac Williams (JR/Biloxi, Miss.) and Colt Smith (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) were all named to the SSAC All-Academic Team.
Topper outfielder Pedro Rubio (JR/Strayhorn, Miss.) was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
In order to earn All-Academic recognition, a student-athlete must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale at the conclusion of the previous semester and must have achieved sophomore academic status.
The Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team is composed of members chosen by the team's head coach.
"We've had an outstanding group of guys this season," BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. "I'm very proud of how they have assumed responsibility for their academics and remained competitive on the baseball field. It says a lot about them and the success they will have when their college careers are over. They're very deserving and I'm happy for them."