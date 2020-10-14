Blue Mountain's men's golf team took home the title at the Williams Baptist Invitational, which was held September 29 at Kennett Country Club in Kennett, Missouri. The Toppers were led by Zack Watts (Sophomore/Oxford), who also won the individual title for BMC by shooting a one-under 71.
Blue Mountain shot a 294 (+6) to Williams' 304 (+16), while Williams Baptist (B) shot 321 (+33) to finish third. Mineral Area College finished fourth at 328 (+40), and Crowley's Ridge College was fifth at 342 (+54).
Helping Watts was Garrett Moore (Senior/Southaven) who tied at second with a 73. Lawson Garner played individually for BMC, tying with Moore at second with a 73 of his own.
Pontotoc natives Denver Russell (Senior) and A.J. Martin (Sophomore) tied at fifth with 75s, while David Hozak (Sophomore/Liberec, Czechia) (individual) shot an 80 and tied at 11th.
Watts, Moore, Garner and Russell were all named to the All-Tournament Team.
Cameron Kohl and Tanner Robinson (Sophomore/Jackson, Mississippi) (individual) both tied at 14th, with the duo shooting 81s.
Thirty-three individuals competed in this season's tournament.
The Toppers later turned in a 317 at the Riley Moore Collegiate Cup at Centerville, Tennessee's Centerville Golf Club (Par 70, 6,448 Yards) on October 1 to place third out of five teams.
Cumberland University won the title with a 312, followed by Freed-Hardeman with a 313. Freed-Hardeman (B) was fourth with a 319 and Bethel rounded out the tournament last with a 328.
Blue Mountain's Zack Watts and Lawson Garner led their team with 78s tied at 9th, while Denver Russell (Senior/Pontotoc) finished tied at 12th with a 79.
Garrett Moore finished tied at 19th with an 82, and Cameron Kohl finished tied at 24th with an 85.
A.J. Martin (Sophomore/Pontotoc) finished his round tied at 27th with an 86, followed by Tanner Robinson (Individual) and David Hozak (Individual), who both shot 88 tied for 33rd.
"We're getting in some good fall play and our guys are coming together," BMC head coach Kevin Barefield said.