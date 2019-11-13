HOLLISTER, Mo. - The Blue Mountain College men's golf team placed third in their first appearance at the College of the Ozarks Tournament last month, shooting 328-304-632 over the two days of competition on October 14 and 15.
BMC moved up a spot as a team on the final day, shaving 24 strokes off their first day total.
Garrett Moore (JR/Southaven, Miss.) led BMC, shooting 75-75-150 and finishing third.
Eight teams competed in this year's event, with William Woods winning the title (316, 292, 608).
Charlie Doran (SR/Nova Scotia) finished ninth, shooting 81-73-154, Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) fired 79-76-155 to tie at 10th, Oliver Merritt (FR/Queensland, Australia) shot 84-76-160 and finished tied at 17th, Cameron Kohl (SR/Marion, Ark.) finished tied at 21st at 84-79-163 and Zack Watts (FR/Oxford, Miss.) finished at 87-83-170 tied at 29th.
Lyon College's Zach Shirley won the individual title, shooting 71-73-144.
"I'm really proud of our guys and how they competed this fall," BMC head coach Kevin Barefield said. "We played against some really solid teams to help get us ready for the spring, so we believe that will only serve to make us more competitive. We had some good finishes, and we had guys who were standing on the medal stand at the end, so overall I'm very pleased with where we're headed."
The event was composed of 48 golfers. The tournament rounds out BMC's fall season.