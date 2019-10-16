ATHENS, Ala.- Blue Mountain College men finished up the 2019 Redhawk Fall Invitational on October 8, landing in sixth of 10 teams, shooting 299-294-593.
A tournament BMC won last season, the SSAC's Mobile took the team title at 296-279-575, while another SSAC team, William Carey, took second with scores of 290-292-581.
Zack Watts (FR/Oxford, Miss.) led BMC, landing in a tie at 6th, shooting 67-77-144. Watts held the top spot after the first day of play.
Oliver Merritt (FR/Queensland, Australia), playing unattached, finished tied at 17th with scores of 68-80-148, while Charlie Doran (SR/Nova Scotia) and Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) were tied at 26th with scores of 78-72-150 and 75-75-150.
Cameron Kohl (SR/Marion, Ark.) finished tied at 35th with scores of 79-74-153, Ty Howell (SR/Pascagoula, Miss.), unattached, finished tied at 43rd with scores of 77-80-157, Byron Brightman (FR/Victoria, Australia), unattached, finished 48th with scores of 79-80-159 and Garrett Moore (JR/Southaven, Miss.) finished tied at 49thwith scores of 87-73-160.
A total of 54 golfers competed in the fall event.
BMC closes out its fall schedule October 14-15 at the College of the Ozarks Tourney at Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course in Hollister, Mo.