It is exciting to attend meetings that is making plans for this year’s Bodock Festival.
I think everyone is looking forward to having events again. After a year like last year, we seem to have a greater appreciation for these community activities.
The Bodock committee has met for the past three months and although the festival is not until September 11, it will take that time to plan and organize the festival.
The committee has voted that the Bodock Festival will be held the second weekend of September going forward so you can mark your calendars for the upcoming years.
So far plans are in the works for the traditional post throwing contest, the ever-popular car show, bike ride and pancake breakfast.
New this year will be a tractor show in conjunction with the car show.
There will be arts and crafts vendors and a couple of applications have already come in. There may be more than usual number of vendors as they have been off a year with no place to go.
Plans for a children’s corner of activities are still being nailed down and looking for activities that will attract the little ones as well as the teens.
A petting zoo will be set up with great animals to see, pet and maybe even feed.
The Art Guild is finalizing plans to have an activity for the artist in everyone to have some fun and create an art piece to be proud of.
You will want to come to the festival and enjoy some great food like hand dipped corn dogs, funnel cakes and more.
Entertainment will not be disappointing no matter what time you come out to enjoy the festival. Plans to book the entertainment is still in the works, but from the discussion today you will not want to miss the headliner for Saturday night.
I can’t give away secrets, but there are other new events being explored and if all these things come together this will be one great festival.
I can’t wait!!!
Mark your calendars for September 11 to enjoy a wonderful day in downtown Pontotoc for an exciting Bodock Festival.