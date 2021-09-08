The annual Bodock Festival is back. There will be some changes from previous years.
The Fire Department had to cancel the pancake breakfast. As much as I was looking forward to the pancakes, I should be grateful that I will miss those calories. I will be looking forward to them next year.
The festival will be one day on Saturday, September 11.
The Bodock Festival guide is inserted into today’s paper, to give you the line-up of entertainment and what time events will happen.
This year like years past is packed with well-planned events, good food, interesting vendors, and great entertainment.
To pull off something like the Bodock Festival it takes a lot of planning and even more volunteers.
Without volunteers to work and help plan the festival, it just couldn’t happen.
There is a need for volunteers to help with next year’s festival.
If you enjoy the festival and believe it is good for our community and would like to see it improve and grow, then become a member of the Bodock Festival Board and help keep this an event for the entire family.
There is a saying “many hands make light work”. That is true with the Bodock Festival. If there is a group or organization that would like to take on an event and use the people in your group or organization to plan, organize and run that event it will make the festival easy to take care of.
Perhaps as you attend this year, you have an idea of something that would add to the festival. Reach out to the Chamber of Commerce and let them know that you would like to help and be a part of the Bodock Festival planning committee.
That is the way we will have a festival that our community can enjoy for years to come.
I look forward to the Bodock Festival and can’t wait to enjoy the day.