Time to mark your calendar for Bodock Festival that will roll out on Main Street Saturday, September 10. This year’s festival will be one to remember with activities all up and down Main Street as well as plenty of food vendors to whet your appetite and your thirst.
Back this year after a couple of year hatius from Covid is the ever popular pancake breakfast at the Fire House. In fact, just to get you in the Bodock mood, the breakfast will e offered on Friday morning as well as Saturday morning. Please step by between the hours of 6-10 a.m. to enjoy breakfast with our fire heroes.
Other activities slated for Saturday include the bike ride, car show, kids corner, art in the park and many other things to taste, see and hear. Oh and if you need to chill out step into the Main at 3 p.m. and hear “Elvis” singing.
Entertainment from the stage will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until well after dark. Some top entertainers will close out the final seven hours with Galloway and Company, Terry Harmonica Bean, Justin Kirk & Co. and Almost Famous Memphis.
And just a few reminders of activities that motorists need to know beginning Friday night from Pontotoc City Police Chief Randy Tutor.
“On Friday night they will be setting up the stage in the middle of Main Street in front of Town Square Post Office for the musical entertainment and we’ll have a detour set up there as early as Friday night,” Tutor said.
Tutor also said that during the festival Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Reynolds Street to Green Street. Adjoining the court square, Liberty and Marion Streets will also be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
And while golf carts have become a preferred method of travel for many city residents folks are reminded that they are a vehicle and no vehicles are allowed in the perimeter of the festival.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that only Bodock Festival officials will be allowed to operate golf carts inside the perimeter of the Bodock Festival boundaries during the festival. Bodock festival officials will have an official tag hanging on their golf cart to allow them inside the perimeter.
Next week there will be a magazine inside the newspaper giving all the details of the day.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.