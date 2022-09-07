The Bodock Festival will crank up on Main Street this Saturday, September 10. You want to make sure you enjoy all the festivities that are on tap for the day, but save plenty of rest for the afternoon entertainment.
It will be your chance to hear Galloway and Company which is the family quartet from Pontotoc that will be singing songs from their two CDs that were just released this year. Most all of their songs on the music discs were written by Murray Galloway.
On stage for back to back entertainment are favorites Terry Harmonica Bean and Justin Kirk and Company.
To close out the night will be the top billed group called Almost Famous Memphis. The five member band comes from a variety of backgrounds blending together a unique band with unique talents. Almost famous is a quintessential high energy, sophisticated, and versatile band.
With show stopping live performances and a high fashioned look, this band is the best in its field.
Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee and featuring some of the best musical talents anywhere, this world traveled band showcases three lead singers and some of the top players in the industry.
Now, long before you enjoy sitting and listening to the tunes of the bands you will want to go to the firehouse and enjoy come pancakes. In fact, even though the festival is only one day, you can get pancakes both Friday and Saturday morning.
Other activities slated for Saturday include the bike ride, car show, kids corner, art in the park and many other things to taste, see and hear. Oh and if you need to chill out step into the Main at 3 p.m. and hear “Elvis” singing.
But make sure you spend time visiting vendors, riding on the Bodock Train, shopping with our local merchants and a number of other activities to set your day just right.
And just a few reminders of activities that motorists need to know beginning Friday night from Pontotoc City Police Chief Randy Tutor.
“On Friday night they will be setting up the stage in the middle of Main Street in front of Town Square Post Office for the musical entertainment and we’ll have a detour set up there as early as Friday night,” Tutor said.
Tutor also said that during the festival Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Reynolds Street to Green Street. Adjoining the court square, Liberty and Marion Streets will also be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
And while golf carts have become a preferred method of travel for many city residents folks are reminded that they are a vehicle and no vehicles are allowed in the perimeter of the festival.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that only Bodock Festival officials will be allowed to operate golf carts inside the perimeter of the Bodock Festival boundaries during the festival. Bodock festival officials will have an official tag hanging on their golf cart to allow them inside the perimeter.
This is just a smidgen of what is going on all day, so please check out the Bodock Festival magazine that is in this newspaper to get a grasp of all you can do and see.
