It’s time to enjoy seeing your friends on Pontotoc’s front porch. The Bodock festival is set for this Saturday and I’m sure I’ll see many of you out there enjoying the day.
Isn’t it amazing how much it has grown over the years? It has gone from the court square to sprawling out all throughout the town.
Anticipation is what the Bodock Festival is all about. We will enjoy the September sunset this year after a day of hearing the train run and shopping and eating.
I love the Bodock Festival because I get to see so many people that I dearly enjoy visiting with on the court square. Now I love pancakes. Don’t you? What better way to enjoy them than sitting in the fire house bay listening to folks talk while you munch on those delicacies? The firemen will be cooking them up Friday and Saturday. So start your Friday and Saturday off right with a bit of sweet stuff, coffee and conversation.
I also get to see all the kiddies and take their picture, many of whom have grown up through these years and are bringing their own children. It is neat to know that this festival has been in the fabric of their memories so much so that they make sure their children enjoy it too.
And speaking of growing up, my Jon has grown up in this festival as well. He loves taking pictures as much as I do, so if you don’t see me with my camera it is because he has borrowed it to run shoot awhile.
If you have never spent time jaunting through town during this time please take it. Step over to the museum and tour the upstairs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Step out to Renasant Park and enjoy doing art.
And did you know that Elvis will make a surprise visit? He will be at the Community Theater at 3 p.m. singing for you so make sure you drop in and have a listen. It will be a time for you to cool down.
Remember that Christmas is just around the corner and this is the perfect place to find something made in Mississippi or perhaps even made in Pontotoc to give to someone Christmas Day.
My own family will be here some time through the weekend and I’ll get to squeeze and hug on the little ones and watch them run and play. My favorite memory last year was getting to see my aunts. Toward the end of the day they stood in front of the giant flag and had their picture made with daddy. And us girls got mama and daddy to stand in front of the flag too and we made their picture as well. It made a great back drop for the late afternoon photos.
So come on out and make memories. Bring your lawn chair and sit and visit and enjoy the day.
Please see the booklet in this paper for all the times and of the events that are scattered through-out town on Saturday.
In this day of hurry and scurry it’s nice to have one full day when we as a community can kick back, relax, catch up on gossip um...community news, and enjoy the food, fun, fellowship and laughter. O so much laughter.
I’ll see you with my camera in hand, if Jon Lee doesn’t take it away from me.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.