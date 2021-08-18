Do you want to take part in the Bodock Fesitval? Have you registered yet? A variety of avenues await you to participate in from bicycle riding to providing food or selling your wares.

Yes, Pontotoc’s festival is about to break loose on the streets again, with the one day activities set to begin Saturday, September 11, down Main Street.

To register for an event through the Pontotoc Chamber, go to the website and click on forms. Go to the Bodock Festival forms from the drop menu and click on the event you wish to register for.

If you want to be in the Bodock pageant, it will be this Saturday, August 21 at Pontotoc Jr. High School. That form can be found on the website pontotocchamber.com

Vendor applications can be found at the website pontotocchamber.com All applications for vendors must be received by Tuesday, September 7; that is the day after Labor Day.

Tour de Bodock Information & registration can be found onraceroster.com Deadline for online registration is Wednesday, September 1 if you want to be guaranteed a nice long sleeved shirt.

Bodock Fest Motorcycle Ride information & registration can be on or pontotocchamber.com

If you want to help sponsor the festival, take part in the talent show or have a dance group, please call 662-489-5042 or email atchamber@pontotocchamber.com

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus