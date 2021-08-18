Bodock registrations set, festival is Sept. 11 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress Regina Butler Reporter Author email Aug 18, 2021 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you want to take part in the Bodock Fesitval? Have you registered yet? A variety of avenues await you to participate in from bicycle riding to providing food or selling your wares.Yes, Pontotoc’s festival is about to break loose on the streets again, with the one day activities set to begin Saturday, September 11, down Main Street.To register for an event through the Pontotoc Chamber, go to the website and click on forms. Go to the Bodock Festival forms from the drop menu and click on the event you wish to register for.If you want to be in the Bodock pageant, it will be this Saturday, August 21 at Pontotoc Jr. High School. That form can be found on the website pontotocchamber.comVendor applications can be found at the website pontotocchamber.com All applications for vendors must be received by Tuesday, September 7; that is the day after Labor Day.Tour de Bodock Information & registration can be found onraceroster.com Deadline for online registration is Wednesday, September 1 if you want to be guaranteed a nice long sleeved shirt.Bodock Fest Motorcycle Ride information & registration can be on or pontotocchamber.comIf you want to help sponsor the festival, take part in the talent show or have a dance group, please call 662-489-5042 or email atchamber@pontotocchamber.com regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regina Butler Reporter Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow Regina Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 77° Fair Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 8:21 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Bodock registrations set, festival is Sept. 11 12 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Vikings fall to Walnut 42 min ago Pontotoc Progress South Pontotoc splits pair at East Union tourney 42 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Warriors top Ripley 42 min ago Pontotoc Progress Coach Bobby Bowden leaves eternal message 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress North Pontotoc Elementary has gone virtual learning 10 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress