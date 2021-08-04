Through the help of State Representative Dr. Mac Huddleston the Pontotoc County supervisors will authorize the renovations of several buildings in Pontotoc which will come to some $700,000.
The buildings set to be renovated will include the Courthouse, the former W.A. Grist building and the chancery building/youth court.
Huddleston told the board that the legislature has approved to sell state bonds to help with these much needed renovation projects in the county.
“It is important when you ask the state to sell bonds that it is for a project that you really need because these aren’t for frivolous things,” he said. “And I know these three buildings really need what you are asking.”
Rep. Huddleston went on to explain the process, by which the bonds were approved. “You submitted proposed projects and resolutions to me and I went before the legislature and we did the work that it took to get the bonds approved.”
Courthouse
The majority of the bonds will go toward renovation of the courthouse for a total of $450,000.
The proposed renovations to the Courthouse will center around the first-floor public space and basement storage. Plans for the renovations on the first floor will consist of taking out existing materials needing removal and general renovations such as painting, floor repair/cleaning, new lighting, ceiling restoration, wall and trim repair/renovation, new doors where required, and signage.
In addition exterior window repairs, plumbing & bathroom renovations, electrical upgrades, and HV AC upgrades and replacements are on tap for the first floor.
Plans for the basement portion of the Courthouse renovation consist of implementing a storm drainage system, sealing of exterior walls to stop water thru-wall infiltration, and repairs to the exterior interior walls due to water and weathering damage. In addition to these plans on the first floor and basement, the Courthouse will also undergo inspections for asbestos and lead-containing materials before work begins.
Aside from making the building more aesthetically pleasing, these restorations will also stabilize the Courthouse’s character and preserve its beauty for years to come. This project will also serve to further improve the building’s historical grandeur and will not remove or harm any architectural feature or surface relevant to its past.
Since everyday court and county business is conducted in the Pontotoc County Courthouse, making these repairs and restorations will make the building a source of newfound pride to the citizens. The Courthouse is 105 years old and was designated as a Mississippi Landmark on April 4, 1990.
Chancery building/youth court
This bond proposal will cost $100,000. The upgrade is needed because during various events such as inclement weather, the County Chancery Building has lost power making it impossible to conduct county business and to protect the citizens that it seeks to serve.
Concerns have increased further with the recent court security issues that have happened around the state. These monies will be used to upgrade the internet system, install security gates and check points at the entrance to the building and parking lot areas as well as an electrical generator system for the entire facility.
W. A Grist Building
Pontotoc County is seeking Funds in the amount of approximately $150,000.00 to complete the revitalization of this building which is joined to the chancery court building. The primary use for the building will be for employee seminars, training, and access to justice free legal clinics.
Currently no location exists in the county to properly conduct the above meetings which will reach a large number of people and require a degree of privacy, such as the case of free legal clinics.
Chancery court clerk Ricky Ferguson said the bonds will be sold in October or November. “I believe it will be January or February before we will have money in hand. As soon as they are sold we will begin with these projects.”
Other monies
In addition to these bonds, the board has secured two different grants to build additional parking at the Extension Center and help with renovations at the courthouse.
“With the Small Municipalities Grant we will be able to build a parking lot at the back of the MSU Extension Center, pave the road to the center and build and pave an access road to the arena,” Ferguson said. “The total of that grant is $93,872 of which the county had to match with $22,445.” That means some $116,317 is the total slated to finish that project.
Also an Archive and History Grant was secured for the courthouse. These funds will be used first then the bond monies will be used. The total for the grant was $239,753 and the county had to match that with $59,938 which means $299,691 will be spent.
“After these monies are spent we will apply for additional monies to finish the courthouse project,” Ferguson noted. “We are very grateful to get these funds to help make our courthouse and the extension office be better assessable with the new pavement going down.”