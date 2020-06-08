Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.