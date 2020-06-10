My nephew, Brandon, walks in, hands me his notebook full of stories. Killer clowns and haunted houses. Stephen King’s “It” has grabbed his attention.
B’s stories take place at the Star Court Mall. We love the Netflix series Stranger Things. We talk about plot, and character development, and atmosphere.
“Hop is my favorite character,” I tell B. “He reminds me of me--fat, hairy, a bit of a mess, good-hearted.”
“I see it, Uncle Galen,” B says. I frown.
B is gifted. He likes to put his dad—my little brother-- in his stories, usually in a comical role. I approve.
Poison pizza, hidden agendas, and hypnosis swirl in a mall caper that keeps me turning the pencil-written pages. Don’t walk near manholes or sewer drains. Who knows when a malicious clown, bent on mayhem and meanness, could be lurking?
Goosebumps is wonderful. B knows the author’s name.
“R.L. Stine sees his books come to life,” B says.
Slappy is a ventriloquist dummy. He haunts B’s dreams. Maybe it’s the bowtie and the wool suit—like a demonic 1950s vacuum salesman.
Five Nights at Freddy’s. This is new to me. I predisposed B to this macabre fiction. Something lurks just below the surface at Chucky Cheese. Streams of tickets and flashing lights. I used to lift B up on the stage and he’d dance along with the animatronic mouse. It’s all fun and games until the animatronics come to life and demand ransom.
A boy’s mind is a wide landscape. Reality is fluid and malleable. Jesus and Einstein told us to follow children’s thinking. It’s pure, unpolluted, free of the myriad worries that clog adult’s minds.
Consider the lilies of the field.
I am born again in Brandon. His world is coming into focus. Rules are few, possibilities are endless. He sees with new eyes. He loves with a clean heart. He imagines fantastic and beautiful things.