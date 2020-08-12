Lottie “Urea” Robbins Wise recently accomplished something few people ever do -- she turned 100 on July 22.
In a wide-ranging interview recently, Mrs. Urea covered a lot of ground -- as you would expect of someone who was born two years after World War I ended, and 12 years after the first production Model T Ford rolled off the line in 1908, and while Woodrow Wilson was in the White House.
She started with her unique name -- Urea.
“The name on my birth certificate is Lottie Robbins. I’m the daughter of the late Susan (Susie) and Lee Robbins. There were 10 of us children; I’m the sole survivor. My daddy called me Rea. When I started to school I asked him how to spell my name, and he told me ‘Urea.’”
She said growing up, no one made fun of her name. In later life, though, since the spelling “urea” is a medical term, medical personnel sometimes questioned the spelling, and some pronounced it only with a smile.
She was born at her parents’ Victorian-style house in the Pinedale community in Union County. The house was a casualty of time; it was demolished in the early 1960s when her younger brother, Jimmy, built a new home on the site.
She attended nearby Pinedale School, walking daily to and from the school. While a new Pinedale School was being built to become a certified school, she and other schoolchildren rode to Hurricane School in a truck with a covered bed. When wet weather carved deep ruts in dirt roads, the youngsters rode via horse-drawn wagon.
In her 12 years at both schools, she displayed both academic and athletic ability.
She recalled: “I loved sports, especially playing tennis and playing guard in basketball, but my mother and daddy would only allow me to play with the basketball team during practices at school. They didn’t allow me to wear the school uniform shirt and shorts publically nor ride in a vehicle with the boys.”
She also recalled a more traumatic event during her high school years: The devastating tornado that destroyed Tupelo in 1936, when she was 16. “About the only communications left for a time were via radio and from people visiting daddy’s general store in Pinedale.
She graduated from Hurricane School in May 1937. By then, she had already found the man she would marry.
“At the beginning of my sophomore year, the new school at Pinedale was being built and the students were being transported to Hurricane High School. That’s where I met Stanley -- who would become my high school sweetheart.
“At Hurricane, he put notes in several of the girls’ desks asking them to go out with him. I was the only one who answered the note,” she recalled with a chuckle.
The budding relationship eventually led to their meeting at an all-day singing at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pinedale, where her parents attended. Her loving, but very strict, parents closely watched the two: “I wasn’t allowed to leave the church until singing was over, but mother finally gave me permission to go outside and visit with my young friends. After that meeting, Stanley came to my house every other Sunday for a while.”
The relationship deepened after high school. Her parents may have helped make that happen, keeping her in the area. “My parents were strict regarding females. We were not allowed to live away from home to attend college,” she recalled.
She and Stanley eventually hit a pothole in their relationship. As Urea tells it: “Stanley started dating other girls, going to parties and dances and having a good time! I couldn’t go to parties or ride in a car with any boys. When school was out I didn’t see him for a while.
“In my 11th grade year, Stanley wrote me a letter during school and asked to come back to see me. We corresponded by mail, and he started coming back to my house every other Sunday. Friends told me that Stanley was dating another girl, and the next Sunday he came I told him not to come back anymore. He said I ‘broke his heart.’
“Time passed and Stanley got word that I planned to marry another young man. I received a letter from Stanley on my wedding day saying ‘I will always love you.’
“I was aggravated with Stanley but still in love with him. When the young man I was to marry arrived ‘late’ to pick me up on our wedding day, I refused to marry him.
“I finally wrote Stanley a letter and told him he could come back to see me if he wanted to. I received a letter from him and he came back,“ Urea recalled with a smile.
He later told me he was calling a basketball game at Ecru the night I was to get married, and he really couldn’t concentrate on the ball game.”
Eventually the relationship blossomed, Stanley proposed, and a marriage date was set. She recalled the day: “I left my house with only a suitcase, and Stanley drove us to a local preacher’s home. It was the first time I’d ever been alone with a man in his vehicle. We were married October 5, 1940 by preacher Bilbo Lively.
“After the marriage, Stanley jokingly called him $20 Bilbo, because he charged $10 to marry us, Stanley gave him a $20 bill, and never got any change back.”
The day after the marriage there was no honeymoon; Stanley went back to work at a sawmill and she went to the cotton field to work.
With the marriage came a whole new life Urea had never realized existed. “In a lot of ways, you could say my life began after Stanley and I married. I found my true life. I found happy living. Stanley’s family had big, frequent dinners. There were always lots of people on hand. They joked and there was lots of laughter,” and the group soon accepted Urea as one of their own.
The couple led a varied life. They lived with Stanley’s parents -- Carrie (Dowdy) and Monroe Wise -- until they moved into a small house nearby. Stanley worked at the sawmill and Urea at the shirt factory. With the birth of Glynda -- the couple’s first child -- Urea had to quit her job. There was still plenty to be done though, including work in the fields and sewing clothes for their firstborn.
The threat of world war hung heavy over the nation, and shortly after Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Stanley was drafted into the Army. Private First Class Stanley Goodlow Wise, DOB 18March1918 -- as the Army knew him -- spent the war in England and France from 1943-1945. He was assigned to the 1976 Quartermaster Trucking Company, supporting the Army’s 8th Air Corps.
Recalled Urea: “During the war years while Stanley was gone, due to lack of household income, I moved out of our home on family property and lived with both sets of parents, rotating every two weeks.
“While Stanley was away, I stayed home, cared for Glynda, assisted with household chores, wrote letters to him, prepared food/packages to send to him, mainly canned (jar) meats, and attended church/meetings.”
There were some major adjustments to be made when Stanley returned from the war, she said.
“We had to decide where to live and begin our home life together again. Because Stanley had received a small college basketball scholarship and had a desire to attend college, after he was discharged, and with the addition of the GI Bill, I encouraged him to enroll in college at MSU, move to Starkville and I would work. But, he felt he needed to go directly to work and support me and Glynda,” she recalled.
Stanley decided to build a general store in Shady Grove, which she helped operate. Stanley farmed and later became a substitute mail carrier for 25 years, then became a full time mail carrier until his retirement. They lived in the back of the store and several other places on family property, and raised what would be six children.
It was to be a busy, productive, enjoyable life.
“I’ve enjoyed serving my husband, my family, my extended family and neighbors. I’ve been blessed to serve the Lord’s people, friends in our home and at church, visiting churches and friends in other states.
“We also attended Stanley’s Army reunions every two years, wherever they might be,” Urea recalled. “
Bethany Primitive Baptist Church has been a central part of our life,” she recalled. “After our marriage, we visited both Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, and decided to make Bethany our home church.” It was the couple’s home church for 66 years. It continues to be her spiritual rock, “because of my love of the Primitive Baptist doctrine of Sovereign Grace,” she said.
The late Elder J. D. Holder of that church remains her most memorable preacher because he was a good speaker, she said.
After retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling and spending January through March of each year in Florida. They also attended various churches and church meetings and fellowships with church friends, she said.
And yes, she’s been on an airplane -- several times, in fact -- and visited most of the states in the Union.
Urea enjoyed singing, sewing and cooking, and stayed active in the Homemakers Club and Ecru Pilot Club as long as she was able. Her sewing skills have been recognized; she has had entries in the Homemakers local and state clothing competition at Mississippi State University.
She also volunteered for a few years as a Pink Lady at Pontotoc Hospital.
That phase of her life ended with Stanley’s death at 89 from lung cancer on Jan. 7, 2007. He’s buried in Shady Grove Cemetery.
In recent years, a minor crash convinced her to give up driving. She continues to enjoy what she called “clean family shows -- The Waltons, The Andy Griffith Show, even Lawrence Welk’s timeless champagne music when she can find a show.
Said daughter Melba Beaman: “Here’s how we’d describe our mother to strangers: She’s a precious God-called mother with love of God and family, and a servant’s heart. She’s a good listener and someone to confide in. She’s well-organized and got work done smoothly, quietly, and efficiently.
“She was also the silent partner to their small successful farm. She was always the calm to Daddy’s storm.”