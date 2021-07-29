There is a new pest that could adversely affect boxwoods in northern Mississippi landscapes. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Mississippi Bureau of Plant Industry are asking homeowners to be aware of the box-tree moth and report any suspicious damage.
There was a shipment delivered to a nursery near Memphis that potentially contained plants infected with box-tree moths. It is possible that infected plants were purchased and planted by homeowners in Mississippi. With swift action, experts are hopeful this pest can be controlled before it becomes a serious problem.
Information for this column was obtained from Mississippi State University Extension Service entomologist Dr. Blake Layton and a pest alert publication from the USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service.
Description
The box-tree moth is a pest that is native to Asia. It was first detected in Canada in 2018. The box-tree moth prefers boxwood species, but they can also feed on Japanese spindletree, purple holly, and orange jessamine.
Adult box-tree months have brown heads, brown abdomens, and a wing-span of approximately 1½ inches. They generally have white wings with a brown border along the edges. Some individuals can have brown wings with white coloration along the front edges. The moths can have multiple generations during the growing season. The larvae are approximately 1½ inches long, are greenish yellow in color, and have brown stripes.
Damage
Heavy box-tree moth infestations can result in complete defoliation and plant death. Larva have even been observed feeding on the bark after all leaves have been removed from a plant. There may also be webbing present that is used for protection by the larvae.
Please monitor the boxwoods in your landscape for box-tree moth damage. If you notice unusual leaf loss and webbing, please report it to the Pontotoc Extension office by calling 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.