North Pontotoc cross country had a very good showing on Saturday at the Hickory Flat Invitational.
The varsity boys finished in second place. Dylan Herring paced the team with a 6th place run. Also posting strong finishes were Rhys Panes (14th), Keaton Varnon (15th) and Colby Boyd (20th). Rounding out the top seven were Austin Davis, Christian Najera and Aaron Akers.
North's junior high boys took home top honors with a first place finish, finishing with a score of 31. Houston was second with 36. Nash Guerin was the overall winner with a time of 13:22. John Mendoza finished 4th, Landon Hill 7th, Noah Waldrop 8th, Tripp Little 11th, Brayden Brown 13th and Hayden Stacks 14th. Also running well right behind them were Caleb Pitts (15th) and Kye Clowers (16th).
Liv Tovar finished fourth place overall for the varsity girls. Behind her Maly Fitts, Caroline Speck, Serenity Clayton, Kailey Coker, Lindy Holley and Anna Beth Brown.
Serenity Carr (20th) was the top runner for the junior high girls, followed by Celeste Alban, Laney Clowers, Kylee Snider and Adalyn Olonovich.