Coaches and officials drew up the brackets for the upcoming Division 2-4A Basketball Tournament on Wedensday morning. All games will be played at Pontotoc's gym (Warriors).

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Round One will take place for boys and girls. Four games will be played on Feb. 8.

First up will be the three-seed Ripley girls verses the sixth-seeded Houston girls at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will face the South Pontotoc girls at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. 

The second game on Feb. 8 will be a boys game, three-seed Ripley verses six-seed North Pontotoc at 5:30 p.m., the winner to face two-seed New Albany on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8:30 p.m. 

The third game on Feb. 8 will be fourth-seed New Albany girls against fifth-seed North Pontotoc at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play Pontotoc at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. 

The final game on Feb. 8 features the four-seed South Pontotoc boys verses five-seed Houston at 8:30 p.m. The winner will play second-seeded New Albany at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. 

The girls final will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., with the boys final to follow at 8:30. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus