Our feet are dangling 100 feet above the turquoise water of Gulf Shores, and Brandon can’t help but laugh.
“It doesn’t look real,” Brandon says. My nephew has grown up in a world bifurcated. The cyber world, to him, is almost as real as the physical world. This might only be a simulacrum of “meat world,” as William Gibson put it; a flesh reenactment of a digitally induced dream.
It feels real. Maybe that’s all that matters.
The boat is dragging us at 40 miles per hour. The suntanned boys with the tattoos and shaggy hair are eager to reel us in and hook up the next tourists. Pretty girls wait in the boat, far below us, and I’m trying not to show my age. I try to hide my discomfort when I wiggle into the harness. I fail.
Somewhere between Orange Beach and Pensacola–don’t ask me where–the Qualified Captain slows the motor and we dip our legs into the lukewarm waters of the Gulf. The sail descends, and I remind Brandon about Jaws.
He isn’t scared.
I offer Brandon my sunglasses, but he doesn’t want them. He wants to see this spectacle unfiltered, through his own, genius, young, creative eyes.
That’s fine.
The sun just bounces right off Brandon, as do unkind words, and curses from bullies, and social cruelties. He never thinks twice about it.
I was that young, once. I was that innocent. I lost it, somewhere.
Brandon is my hero. He kept me calm, 100 feet above the sea.