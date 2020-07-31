The Pontotoc High School graduation ceremony will now be in the gym. Graduates are to report to the Fred's building at 6:30 for temperature check NO PARENTS are allowed at this time.
Students will line up with masks on.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., this will include the front entrance and the senior parking lot entrance.
Everyone attending must wear a mask. All guests must have a ticket with the exception of children ages 3 and under.
NO FOOD Or DRINK is allowed in the buildings. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the districts facebook page.
Congratulations class of 2020!