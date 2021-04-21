Pontotoc's Averi Bridgman was lights-out in the circle on Apr. 15, tossing a no-hitter to blank the Lady Red Raiders of Shannon, 22-0. Bridgman fanned six and issued one free pass through three dominant innings.
Sky Vaughn went 3-3 at the plate with six RBIs, including a single, a double, and a homer. Alexia Rogers and Sadie Stegall also had multiple hits in the blowout. The Lady Warriors racked up 21 hits.
Cari Scott took the loss for Shannon, surrendering 17 hits and striking out two.
The Women of the Tribe also picked up a home win over Shannon on Apr. 13. Sadie Stegall had three hits and four RBIs in the 14-1 rout. Pontotoc plated seven in the second inning, led by triples from Joryie McKnight and Addison Owen. Stegall along with Allie Beckley and Alexia Rogers also contributed RBIs in the big inning. Kinsey Cayson got the win in the circle, allowing only one run on one hit and striking out four.
Pontotoc improved to 11-9 overall, 4-6 in Region 2-4A.
Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon said his team entered the 2021 spring campaign with only a couple of girls having played a full season, but they've accomplished some good things and have a lot to be proud of.
"Youth was really the difference in our season, but we're finishing strong," said Wildmon. "We've been hitting and playing well, and have good things to build upon next year."