Pontotoc ace Averi Bridgman was nearly untouchable as she sawed through the lineup of the New Albany Lady Bulldogs on March 28, pitching a 2-hit shutout in five innings, 10-0.
Bridgman struck out six in the win.
Bridgman was helped by a nine-run fifth inning, during which she, Channing Lane, Sadie Stegall (double), Ella Hill, Kelsey Spear, Jazmine Cuellar (triple) and Joyrie McKnight all had hits. The Lady Warriors had 8 hits in the game and played error-free softball.
Pontotoc improved to 6-8 on the season (2-2 in division, having defeated New Albany and Ripley). Coach Michael Wildmon was optimistic about the season going forward. “We’re just finding our way,” said Wildmon. “It’s good to have four starters with us again (from basketball: Hill, Lane, Cuellar, Stegall) but I told our girls it's not how you start but how you finish.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&