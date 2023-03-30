Bridgman shutout win over New Albany

Pontotoc's Averi Bridgman tracks down a fly ball in action earlier this season. She pitched a 2-hit, 10-0 shutout (6Ks) over New Albany on Tuesday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc ace Averi Bridgman was nearly untouchable as she sawed through the lineup of the New Albany Lady Bulldogs on March 28, pitching a 2-hit shutout in five innings, 10-0.

