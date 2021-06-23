My grandson is five months old and being around him brings back a lot of memories of raising kids. It certainly changes your lifestyle.
Once you have kids you have to be careful about licking stuff off your fingers.
“I don’t want to sleep like a baby. I want to sleep like my husband,” a new mom said. And didn’t someone say, “ Slept like a baby, woke up every three hours.”
Raising a ruckus is how we say it down South. Did you ever holler for your kids to “turn that tv off and go to bed” and the neighbors next door turned off their lights.
A mom with three kids said, “I slept in this morning until after 8 a.m. and now I have a clogged bathroom sink, all the candy is gone and the playroom is a disaster. Totally worth it!”
When you get married you get four sets of drinking glasses and when you have children you get to load 32 cups into the dishwasher every night.
If you have kids, do you feel guilty when you sit alone in the bathroom eating the last candy bar?
Before the kids, you owned work shoes and nice dress shoes. Now you have some Crocs and unpolished old dress shoes.
With a toddler, the highlight of your week is when the child laughs while sweeping the kitchen and you get to watch Sesame Street and laugh.
If I had it to do over I would teach my children that brooms, a vacuum, a duster and dishcloths are their toys.
With the first baby, all bottles, nipples and pacifiers are personalized, authorized, sterilized, sanitized and kept in a vacuum proof container. With the second baby the five second rule is in effect for anything that hits the floor and sterilized means five seconds of hot tap water.
Adolescence ends when you buy your first baby clothes, which are 85 percent smaller than what you’re wearing and cost 30 percent more. (But they’re cute)
You’re a bonafide dad when you wipe the spit-up on your pants so it will match your shirt.
Someone said, “When you have a baby, barf is the new black.”
Forget testing out baby names. Get your husband to say “Momma, Momma, Momma” 300 times a day to see what you want to be called.
Lionel Ritchie must not have kids. Otherwise he would never have written “easy like Sunday morning.”
One mom said, “ My kids favor my husband. So when they act ugly in public I yell ‘wait till I tell your mom how you acted!’ “
You know you’re a mom when your idea of world peace would be everything having a drive-thru.
If I was a young man I would put in a “Kid Wash” next door to a car wash.
I always thought that the Duggar family could have made a fortune helping advertise Weather Tech car liners.
At my house, instead of continuously putting the kids’ toys in a basket we just put the company in baskets. It saved time and everyone was more comfortable.
And when helping my daughter change her baby’s diaper, I get to tell her about changing cloth diapers for my baby sister. I love to watch her roll her eyes.