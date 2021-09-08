I love the 1938 movie “Bringing up Baby,” starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. The film tells the story of a paleontologist in a number of predicaments involving a scatterbrained heiress and a leopard named Baby. It featured zany antics, a series of lunatic and hare-brained misadventures, disasters and romantic comedy.
I don’t think it will make the silver screen but cell phones were photographing and recording “Bringing up Baby II” a couple of weeks ago in Nashville. This romantic comedy starred my lovely scatterbrained wife, Gigi, her clueless screwball husband, Putt-Putt, and a beautiful blond haired, blue eyed baby boy named Hutton.
Filming lasted four nights and five days and came in over-budget (Hutton needed some toys and Putt-Putt needed large supplies of Milky Ways and Mini Vanilla Moon Pies for those late night feedings).
Most of the film is rated G except for some scenes and dialogue where the you-know-what literally hit the fan, as in: “no more grande burritos for the seven-month-old!”
No animals or cloth diapers were injured in the making of this film and let it be noted that baby Hutton is immune to the loud barking of two dogs inside the house. Those Apple Ear Buds and a down-loading of Home Free by Dan Fogelberg were life savers to my grand's ears.
Gigi and Putt-Putt (known on the set as Dumb and Dumber) raised two children of their own, but let’s be honest, that was due to God’s good graces and my momma.
But the only supplies I remember us having were bags of disposable diapers, a case of formula, 10 glass bottles (complete with bottle tops and nipples), a bottle washer brush, and a five gallon bucket of Desitin ointment.
But hey, keeping a baby is just like riding a bike, right? I forgot about the training wheels.
For starters, a bottle was not part of Hutty Buddy’s normal routine if you catch my drift. And even that fancy five piece, aerodynamic, glow in the dark, buy-buy-baby bottle was “NOT THE MOMMA!"
Hutton looked at Gigi and that bottle like she was trying to get him to suckle from a rabid wolverine.
But never underestimate the power of prayer, the pangs of hunger and the fact I wrote the baby a $500 (check dated January 23, 2039, his 18th birthday) if he would just take all five ounces. Let’s just say that by the time we left town Hutton had enough money to buy a complete set of golf clubs.
Now I had not forgotten about those “You dropped a bomb on me, baby” poopy diapers, but I had forgotten about the “collateral damage” they cause.
First of all there should be DEQ and FDIC laws against putting buttons on cute baby clothes. It should be mandatory zippers or velcro.
We heard something that sounded like someone had dropped a dish pan of banana pudding off the top of the house. Only problem wuz, the explosion had come from “prince blue eyes" sitting and playing in the Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo.
Oh no, this is no ordinary Brazilian rainforest Jumperoo this baby was sitting in. The FP Rainforest Jumperoo includes a peek-a-boo tiger, bat-at-monkey, rattle lizard, bobble elephant, Toucan bird and spinner drum, all accented with an AC/DC stadium concert battery powered sound system.
But when this child’s bowels erupted the tiger, monkey, lizard, elephant and Toucan all stampeded. In a flash the jumperoo looked like someone had just ended a game of Jumanji.
We took him outside, laid him on a slip-n-slide and washed him off with the water hose. There were two moons over Nashville. And those Bounty paper towels really are quicker, picker uppers.
I hand washed that little outfit for an hour and then washed it on heavy duty. His mom and dad will never know.
The best thing is that the More-Soft comfy seat pad on the Jumperoo is machine washable and dryer safe. Bazinga!
Now at bed time we had to remember to put his Owlet Smart Sock on one of his feet. It resembles an ankle brace more than a sock but the device tracks a child’s heart rate and oxygen level. You can view your child’s Smart Sock readings in real time with the Owlet App on your smart phone and receive alerts if readings leave preset zones.
Those weren’t around when Collin and Madison were babies. I just slept with one eye open.
But a fellow needs to be careful with that Owlet Smart Sock. I was fooling around and wrapped it around my thumb. Next thing I knew an alarm went off, the phone was dialing 911 and someone was shouting “clear.” I need to get my annual physical.
And when Hutton went to sleep we laid him down and turned on his Baby Sound Machine. The machine can be set to play lots of sounds, including heartbeat, water, white noise, dryer, ocean, wind, rain or birds.
After that first night I didn’t use it anymore.
Janet was already snoring like a bear, so I turned the tv onto the Golf Channel and we all three slept like a baby.
Wait that’s right, with the dogs there were five of us.
It takes a village (and lots of pacifiers) (and then braces).