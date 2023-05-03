Bro. Laron E. Self, Sr. of New Houlka will be 99 years young on May 4, 2023. He was born Sunday, May 4, 1924, the third child of Rev. Hubert and Jocie Self, growing up in the Turnpike Community. In June 1946 he married Opal McDonald. Ten years and four children later they moved to Chicago where they had five more children. Out of these nine children there are 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grand children and 15 gg grandchildren.
Bro. Self served in the U.S. Army from September 10, 1943 until January 3, 1946. He was a member of the second wave that stormed Normandy Beach. Recently he was able to visit the National World War II Museum in New Orleans where eh was treated with great respect as one of our country’s oldest World War II veterans.
Bro. Self professed his faith in the Lord as his Savior as a young man. While in Chicago he worked as a deacon and later as a paster at Victory Baptist church. He also ministered to others at the Pacific Garden Mission and numerous nursing homes in the Chicago area. If you ever met him, you heard about the Lord.
He and his wife returned to Pontotoc in 1992 where he continued to minister in area nursing homes and has never missed an opportunity to share his love for Jesus Christ.
Whenever he went out to eat he always asked his server if they knew Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. With this example of servitude, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have developed their own ways of serving the Lord. Each of them will testify to enjoying spending time with him whether they are fishing or going to the candy store by house and wagon, they always have fun with their grandpa, and everyone in his family wishes him a very happy ninety-ninth birthday.
There will be no formal party, but you are invited to send him a card or a letter to: Bro. Laron Self, 604 Jefferson Road West, Houlka, MS 38850.
Editor's note: According to Veteran's Affairs officer Mack Huey, Mr. Self was in Battery A, 601st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. He was in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and participated directly in ground combat. He served Oct. 1, 1943 to Jan. 9, 1946.
