Bro. Laron E. Self, Sr. of New Houlka will be 99 years young on May 4, 2023. He was born Sunday, May 4, 1924, the third child of Rev. Hubert and Jocie Self, growing up in the Turnpike Community. In June 1946 he married Opal McDonald. Ten years and four children later they moved to Chicago where they had five more children. Out of these nine children there are 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grand children and 15 gg grandchildren.

