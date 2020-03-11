For those of you on the Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association system in Thaxton and beyond there will be a Brandband access public meeting at Thaxton Baptist Church fellowship hall Tuesday, March 17, 6 p.m.
Last December the members voted to modify the Articles of Incorporation to allow NEMEPA to operate under the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act, which allows NEMEPA to bring the technology to its membership through a subsidiary company. The subsidary will provide high speed boardband service (SPARC "Serving People Across Rural Communities" and will operate its fiber project as SPARC. NEMEPA chose Conexon as their fiber broadband. It is an industry leader in building fiber optic networks in rural areas.
Any questions or concerns should be brought to the attention of those who will be there to inform about this important step forward for your community.