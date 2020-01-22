A public meeting is set for next Thursday, January 30, 6:30 p.m. in the Pontotoc Jr. High Auditorium for the Pontotoc residents to field questions and get information concerning broadband access through the Pontotoc Electric Power Association.
By that time, most customers should have received the Today in Mississippi magazine that has a broadband survey on the cover of it with some 20 questions that needs to be filled out and returned in the postage paid envelope by the first of March.
PEPA Director Chuck Howell said the questions will be simple multi-choice type questions. He said it is most important that you put your address on the outside of the envelop when you return them.
“This will give us a feel of who does and who doesn’t have broadband,” he explained.
At the meeting, PEPA management team will provide facts and information about the costs, benefits and obstacles associated with providing broadband internet service in the area that is serviced by the utility.
“These meetings are to inform the public on what we are doing and to encourage folks to get the surveys filled out,” Howell noted. “We want as many of these as we can to tell us what the interest is.”
That means if you are wanting broadband in your area it is most imperative that you fill these out and get them back to the EPA.
Howell explained that the feasibility study that is done will require the company that is hired to look at the maps, determine where other companies that offer the same service are located among other things.
But in the short term, make sure you come to the meeting, talk with officials and fill out that questionnaire.