The question and answer time is here. A public meeting is set tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 6:30 p.m. in the Pontotoc Jr. High Auditorium for the Pontotoc residents to field questions and get information concerning broadband access through the Pontotoc Electric Power Association.
Most customers should have received the Today in Mississippi magazine that has a broadband survey on the cover of it with some 20 questions that needs to be filled out and returned in the postage paid envelope by the first of March.
The PEPA management team will be at the meeting tomorrow night to provide facts and information about the costs, benefits and obstacles associated with providing broadband internet service in the area that is serviced by the utility.
“These meetings are to inform the public on what we are doing and to encourage folks to get the surveys filled out,” PEPA director Chuck Howell noted. “We want as many of these as we can to tell us where the interest is.”
That means if you are wanting broadband in your area it is most imperative that you fill these out and get them back to the EPA.
Howell explained that the feasibility study that is done will require the company that is hired to look at the maps, determine where other companies that offer the same service are located among other things.
Now after this process the board of directors will decide if they want to proceed, and if so TVA will have to do a financial analysis on it because they regulate rates and finances.
“And if all these is approved, we will have to set the subsidiary company up to begin.”
But in the short term, make sure you come to the meeting, talk with officials and fill out that questionnaire.