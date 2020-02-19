The deadline is nearing for customers to turn on those PEPA broadband surveys.
Most customers should have received the Today in Mississippi magazine that has a broadband survey on the cover of it with some 20 questions that needs to be filled out and returned in the postage paid envelope by the first of March.
That means if you are wanting broadband in your area it is most imperative that you fill these out and get them back to the EPA.
In a public meeting recently assistant director of PEPA Frankie Moorman gave a timeline for the rest of the decisions in the matter.
“The surveys should be in to the power association by March 1. Once we get that compiled we have to send the information to TVA,” Moorman said.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has 120 days to make a decision and either grant or not grant the subsidiary. If they grant it, from the time they say okay until we hang the first line it will be approximately 11 months, and then three years from that date we will have the entire system but out.”