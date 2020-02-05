PONTOTOC- Another excellent soccer season came up an end for Pontotoc last Tuesday, as the Warriors dropped an overtime heart breaker to New Albany 2-1 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Pontotoc had several offensive opportunities on corner kicks early on, but they were unable to convert. The Warriors would grab the momentum late in the first half when Enrique Mendoza scored in the 37th minute. Pontotoc went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.
The Warriors were unable to add to their lead, and with 15 minutes to go New Albany's Dani Avila found the back of the net off of an assist from Eli Mejia to tie things up 1-1. After an exciting final stretch, the teams remained deadlocked 1-1 at the end of regulation.
The contest then went into a pair of 10-minute overtime periods. In the fourth minute Pontotoc was called for a foul in the box, and the Bulldogs' Brian Romero knocked in the ensuing penalty kick to put New Albany up 2-1. The Bulldogs held that lead heading into the final 10 minute period.
Pontotoc had several promising runs at the goal, but they could not find the back of the net. With just minutes to play, Pontotoc looked to have a golden opportunity when New Albany was whistled for a foul in the box to set up a penalty kick, but the call was reversed. The Warriors battled to the final horn, but the Bulldogs held on to advance.
Pontotoc finishes the season 14-8-1, including a Division 2-4A championship.