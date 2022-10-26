SPRINGVILLE- New Albany turned a close, competitive game against South Pontotoc into a rout with a big second half on Friday night, ultimately coming home with a 56-14 victory.
The Bulldogs put together a lengthy drive on the game’s opening possession. They were hurt by penalties, with a 30-plus yard run to near the goal line by Kody Atkinson and later a touchdown called back. South’s defense held and forced a field goal attempt, which was no good.
New Albany got the ball back and scored quickly. After a 21-yard run by Jareil Bowling, Bowling broke free again for a 32-yard TD with 5:16 to go in the first quarter. Daltin Kelly came up with huge defensive play for South, intercepting a pass near the goal line to thwart another scoring opportunity for New Albany. However, South could not move the ball and was forced to punt from their own endzone, which set up the Bulldogs at the Cougar 20-yard line.
On the first play of the second quarter tailback Ke’lan Simpson scored on an 8-yard run, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. South answered with a drive, however. Jackson Harmon found Jackson Rodgers for a 15-yard gain. Later O’Bryan Ivy ripped off an 11-yard run, and on 3rd and 14 Harmon found an open Rodgers, who broke away from would-be tacklers for a 37-yard touchdown. Noah Fleming drilled the extra point to cut it to 14-7 with 8:35 left in the second.
The two teams then traded punts before the Bulldogs went on the march again just before halftime. In a big momentum swing, Simpson found the endzone on a 6-yard run with 1:23 left in the half to send New Albany into the locker room with a 22-7 lead.
That would be the start of 36 unanswered points from the Bulldogs. Atkinson capped off a 61-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 6:05 mark of the third. New Albany then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give themselves a short field, which they promptly capitalized on with Simpson’s third TD run of the night. Micalynn Cameron then intercepted a pass to force a second straight Cougar turnover, and on the next offensive play New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles connected with Kaleum Shaw for a 29-yard score to make it 43-7.
The Bulldogs would go up 50-7 with 7:37 left in the final quarter after a 14-yard TD scamper by Zion Robinson. On South’s next drive, Rodgers hauled in a 46-yard pass from Harmon. On the next play Collin Stutsy broke free for a 22-yard touchdown. Fleming added the point-after to make it 50-14. New Albany would tack on an additional score with 2:49 left, when Jeb Bolen completed a 75-yard TD to Logan Deaton.
South (2-7) travels to take on North Pontotoc (2-7) in the annual Horton Trophy Game on Friday.
