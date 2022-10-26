Braxton Morphis

South Pontotoc's Braxton Morphis breaks loose for a gain in the Cougars' loss to New Albany last Friday. South and North will lock horns this Friday for the Horton Trophy in the annual North/South matchup. 

 Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- New Albany turned a close, competitive game against South Pontotoc into a rout with a big second half on Friday night, ultimately coming home with a 56-14 victory.

