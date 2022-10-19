Caleb Pitts and Elijah Patterson

North Pontotoc defenders Elijah Patterson, left, and Caleb Pitts close in on a New Albany running back in the Vikings' division loss in Union County last Friday. 

 By Jonathan Wise

NEW ALBANY- North Pontotoc got off to a good start Friday night, but it was all New Albany after that in a 42-7 Bulldogs win. New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles had a huge night through the air, completing 17 of 22 pases for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you