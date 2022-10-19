NEW ALBANY- North Pontotoc got off to a good start Friday night, but it was all New Albany after that in a 42-7 Bulldogs win. New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles had a huge night through the air, completing 17 of 22 pases for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.
North Pontotoc’s Blake McGloflin broke free for a nice opening kickoff return to the New Albany 45. However, the Vikings were unable to move the ball and were forced to punt. New Albany mounted a drive, moving from their own 12-yard line to the North Pontotoc 34. Shettles was 4 of 5 for 41 yards. The final completion near the sidelines resulted in a fumble that was scooped up by North’s Elijah Patterson and returned to the New Albany 2-yard line. Viking tailback Drew Winfun ran it in for a touchdown with 5:17 to go in the first quarter, and Luis Guerrero’s extra point made it 7-0.
New Albany answered with a scoring drive of 74 yards. North’s Frank Stark had a sack for a big loss early in the possession, but a 13-yard screen pass to Jeb Bolen and a 10-yard 3rd down scramble by Shettles kept the drive going. A key play came when Bolen hauled in a 27-yard catch. Ke’lan Simpson finished it off with a 2-yard TD run. Simpson also converted the two-point conversion for a 8-7 Bulldog lead.
The Bulldogs’ Kaleum Shaw intercepted a deep pass early in the second quarter, which New Albany capitalized on with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Shettles to Jareil Bowling. A Viking punt snap went out of the back of the end zone for a safety at the 9:26 mark. On the next Bulldogs offensive play after the subsequent safety kickoff, Shettles found Kaleb Shumpert for a 55-yard TD to make it 22-7.
A few minutes later Reece Kentner scrambled and found a wide open Romeo Cornejo for a 60-yard gain that gave the Vikings a 1st and goal, but they had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was blocked. North looked to go into halftime only down two possessions, but a muffed punt gave the Bulldog a short field with just 1:26 left. DJ Robinson then hauled in a 13-yard TD catch to give New Albany a 29-7 halftime lead.
North recovered a fumble on the opening play of the second half, but they could not get anything going and turned it over on downs. Shettles then connected on his fourth touchdown pass of the night- a 59-yard strike to Bowling. A Viking fumble would lead to a 3-yard TD run by New Albany’s Kody Atkinson for the final margin of 42-7.
North (2-6) hosts Pontotoc (3-5) on Friday.
