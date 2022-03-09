But by the grace of God we would be fearing for the lives of ourselves and our families.
Can you image the life the people in Ukraine are having to live?
Over the weekend, I had the grandchildren spend the night and my son and daughter-in-law came over after church for lunch and spent the afternoon enjoying the beautiful weather we had this weekend.
We played games in the house, went outside and sat on the patio as we watched the children run and play in the backyard.
That evening I watched the news to see how things were going in Ukraine and my heart broke for those families.
As I reflected on my weekend, it made me fall to my knees to thank God for the blessings we have.
We don’t have to worry about a bomb going off near us.
We don’t have to worry about troops coming into our town to overthrow our government.
We don’t have to worry about how we would escape our homes and find a place for our family to go.
We are going about our lives.
I see people taking trips and making plans for Spring Break.
We are all making plans of enjoying a life that we take for granted.
Can you image instead of going to a baseball or softball game to watch our children and grandchildren we were trying to figure out how to keep them safe from war.
Can you image instead of making plans for family gatherings at Easter we were trying to find food that could sustain us when the war destroys our grocery stores and there is no place to find groceries.
Can you image instead of going to the beach with the family, we were trying to get all our loved ones together as we try to find refuge in another country as ours was being overrun.
We take our freedoms and safety for granted and we watch the news and feel for the people that are a world away in a war-torn country and think it could never happen here.
But by the Grace of God we could be the ones in fear for the lives of ourselves and our families.
I try not to take the wonderful blessings we have for granted and hope to live each day with a grateful heart.