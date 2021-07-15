The congregation of By Faith Baptist Church will be celebrating their 25 years of ministry in this community this Sunday, July 18, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school classes meeting this day.
Special music is on tap as well as a history of the church and special prayers and morning message.
Those singing from the past will include Jim Chapman, Kim Cooper and others. The children will present songs and a history of the youth department will also be given. The charter members of the church will also be recognized.
Founding pastor, Bro. Marcus Coward will offer the opening prayer and present pastor, Bro. Mike Smithey will deliver the morning message. If you cannot join us please tune in via livestream on Facebook.
After the services there will be dinner in the fellowship hall. Please bring your covered dish and join us for this special day of worship. A nursery will be provided for those ages 3 and under.