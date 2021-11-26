If you have a loved one buried in the Cairo Cemetery please read the following rules and regulations that have been adopted by the committee to aid with the upkeep.
The Cairo Cemetery Committee has been giving careful consideration to the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery grounds and will be instituting the new rules described below with an effective date of February 1, 2022.
The hours of operation at the cemetery will be from 7:00 a.m. until sunset. Prior to any excavation, a member of the cemetery committee must be contacted to meet with the family representative to mark the correct location of the lot and grave site on the lot. Only human remains shall be buried in the cemetery.
All transfers or assignments of any gravesite must be coordinated with a member of the cemetery committee. Only lot owners of record will be recognized by the committee.
Operators of machinery used for excavating gravesites must take care to prevent damage to any existing graves, grounds, or grass areas. Any damage sustained will be assessed and charged to the persons responsible.
All graves should be properly filled by the persons performing the excavation and closing. After sufficient time has been allowed for loose soil to settle, the committee will arrange for graves to be leveled with the surrounding grounds, so that no grave mound remains.
Temporary markers must be removed and replaced with a permanent monument within one year after the date of burial.
Flowers placed on new gravesites within the cemetery must be removed no later than 14 days after the date of the burial service for which they were placed.
Planting or landscaping with living trees, shrubs, flowers, or planters is prohibited in any part of the cemetery.
Flower containers are to be a permanent part of the headstone or attached to the top of a headstone. There shall be no free-standing containers or decorations allowed. Potted plants such as Easter lilies, azaleas, tulips, and others will only be allowed at Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and Father’s Day. These may remain no longer than 4 weeks after the date of the special occasion. Christmas wreaths placed on graves may be allowed to remain until February 1.
No gravesite or lot within the cemetery shall contain any coping, curbing, fencing, railings, or permanent borders of any material whatsoever. No gravel, brick, stone, cement, or other kind of artificial coverings or walks will be permitted on any lot.
The placing of boxes, cans, shells, lights, toys, metal designs, ornaments, signs, cards, concrete urns, concrete benches, pictures, and similar items other than the approved monument or marker upon plots is prohibited. If any such items are so placed, the committee may issue a notice to remove them. If the items are not removed within 30 days of notice, the committee reserves the right to arrange for disposal.
Vehicles must travel only on the paved roadway.
The supervision of the cemetery reserves a protectorate over every lot, parcel or grave sold in the cemetery. No lot or gravesite shall be molested, marred, changed, or improved without being duly authorized by the committee. No bodies may be disinterred without the consent of legal authority, and after notification of the committee.