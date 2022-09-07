Pontotoc County Supervisors have approved a bid from Caldwell Tanks out of Louisville, Kentucky to put up the water tank at the Pontotoc County Industrial Park where American Furniture and Fusion plants are located on Highway 15 North.
Three bids came in for the project which included a $1,498,000 bid from Maguire Iron out of Souix Falls, South Dakota; $1,293,000 from Phoenix Fabricators out of Avon, Indiana and $1,278,000 from Caldwell Tanks. This particular bid falls under Contract A for the Industrial Park Water System Improvements. Contract B is the laying of the pipes to get the water to the well that is to be put up at the site with four companies bids being read. Perma Corporpation out of Columbus, Mississippi placed a bid of $637,250, Reece Construction from Forrest City, Arkansas put in $507,100 for their bid while Eubanks Construction out of Booneville had a bid of $377,400. The winner of this bidding process went to A&B Construction from Thaxton with a base bid amount of $323,349.
The elevated tank will hold 300,000 gallons of water and will be supplied by Mud Creek Water Association. It will greatly aid in having water on site for fire projection of all the plants at the industrial park.
The W.A. Grist Chancery annex will soon get a fresh coat of paint with the Supervisors awarding the quote of $8,260 to Hooker construction.
In other business the board has authorized the millage request for Town Creek, Chiwappa and Lappatubby; approved a payment of $2,868 to First Choice Insurnance for airport liability insurance.
The state auditor was approved to receive $227.49; and $250 was paid to the Mississippi Justice Court Clerks Association for membership dues for Melissa, Ferguson, Cheryl Woods and Breanna Ferguson. Ferguson was also approved to attend the clerks annual convention in Natchez.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District was authorized to receive a payment of $45,000 for the fiscal year 22 for regional economic development services and M.M. Winkler was authorized a payment of $3,100 for the audit.
The design phase billing for the Pontotoc County Veterans Affairs Building of $23,062.50 was paid to Mills and Mills Architects and ESI was paid $79,500 for engineering services rendered on the Mubby Creek Bridge project.
Three new computers for the E-911 offices were approved to be purchased at $6,336.30. The quarter of a mill for support and maintenance of the Rails to Trails District was paid for the 2021-’22 fiscal year at the sum of $47,422.60 to GM&O Rails to Trails.
Each of the five districts received $50,000 from the county wide road maintenance fund and a resolution to request tombigbee River Vally Water Management to clean out a ditch at Subertown Road in Ecru.
