As spring approaches, homeowners and landowners are beginning to see several types of winter weeds in their lawns and pastures. This sight makes many prepare to spray herbicides to control these troublesome winter weeds.
Before spraying herbicides, it is important to properly calibrate the spray equipment that will be used. These steps will ensure that the weeds are properly controlled without wasting herbicides and money. With current price increases unnecessary herbicide use can hit your pocketbook hard.
Proper calibration is important for all types of spray equipment including large tractor mounted equipment, lawn mower pulled equipment, and backpack sprayers. The sources for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Simple Steps to Accurate Sprayer Calibration” and the 2019 edition of the “Weed Control Guidelines for Mississippi”.
What is Sprayer Calibration?
Calibration involves determining the amount of water that is applied per acre by the spray equipment. This information is needed to properly mix pesticides according to the product label.
Calibrating Boom Mounted Equipment with Multiple Nozzles
Spray equipment designed to cover large areas often has multiple spray nozzles mounted on a boom. The easiest calibration method to use is the “baby bottle” method which is also called “1/128th” acre method.
The following steps can be followed to properly calibrate spay equipment using the baby bottle method.
- Fill the sprayer with clean water.
- Check the nozzles on the spray equipment to ensure that they are the same type, size, and are in good condition. Collect water from each nozzle for one minute to ensure that each nozzle is applying the same amount of water.
- Determine the distance in inches between the nozzles on the spray boom. Use the included chart to determine the travel distance to complete the equipment calibration.
- Measure and flag the travel distance determined from the table listed below.
- Using a stop watch, record the seconds required to drive the measured distance using the tractor or spray equipment. Take care to keep a constant equipment speed throughout the measured distance. Make note of the engine RPM’s as well.
- Safely park the tractor/sprayer by setting the parking brakes. Keep the engine RPM’s at the same setting used to drive the measured distance.
- Using a baby bottle or another type of plastic container marked in ounces measure the water sprayed from one nozzle for the same amount of time required to drive the measured distance.
- The number of ounces of water collected will be the same as the gallons that will be applied per acre using the spray equipment.
- Read the product labels for proper rates of pesticides that should be applied.
- When applying pesticides always keep the same RPMs and speed used during calibration process.
Calibrating Boom-less Equipment
Some spray equipment includes a cluster nozzle that is not mounted on a boom. The “1/8th” acre method is used to calibrate boom-less spray equipment. The following steps can be followed to properly calibrate spay equipment using the 1/8th” method.
- Fill the sprayer with clean water.
- Turn on the sprayer and measure the width of the spray swath in feet.
- Measure and flag the travel distance determined from the table listed below.
- Using a stop watch, record the seconds required to drive the measured travel distance. Take care to keep a constant equipment speed throughout the measured distance. Make note of the engine RPM’s used.
- Safely park the tractor/sprayer by setting the parking brakes. Keep the engine RPM’s at the same setting used to drive the measured travel distance.
- Collect the water output from the sprayer for the same amount of time required to drive the measured distance.
- Measure the water collected in pints (16 ounces). The number of pints collected will equal gallons per acre applied by the spray equipment.
Calibrating Backpack and Handheld Sprayers
Backpack and handheld sprayers with one nozzle can be calibrated using the same basic concept. The steps listed below can be followed to calibrate single nozzle sprayers.
- Fill the sprayer tank with water.
- Measure and flag an area that is 20 feet by 17 feet (340 square feet). This area is equal to 1/128th of an acre.
- Spray the marked area.
- Measure the ounces of water required to refill the tank to determine the gallons of water that will be applied per acre.
With practice, calibrating spray equipment can be quick and easy. Proper spray equipment calibration will protect the environment, prevent pesticide waste, prevent incorrect application rates, and prevent crop injury. Most importantly calibration will keep money in your pocket!