Do you enjoy looking at interior spaces and brainstorming solutions to problems or choosing colors that coordinate? Do you mentally rearrange furniture when you walk into a room? Do you enjoy being creative? If you answered “yes” to these questions and you are between 14 and 18 years of age, then the Interior Design competition at the 2021 State 4-H Congress on June 15th may be just the summer activity you have been looking for. The Interior Design competition consists of three parts:
Design Board with furniture arrangement and color scheme.
Presentation of Design Board consisting of a brief explanation of the Design Board.
Skill-A-Thon consisting of identification of interior design terminology.
The Interior Design competition is just one of the many exciting events that will be part of this year’s State 4-H Congress. Due to the coronavirus, events are being split between four regions. The contests offered this year and locations are as follows:
Northeast Region Contests – Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS: June 15
Robotics
Egg Preparation
Poultry Judging
Meats Judging
Consumer Judging
Agronomy Bowl
Interior Design
Southwest Region Contests – Central MS Research and Extension, Raymond, MS: June 17
Dairy Bowl
Dairy Products Judging
Public Speaking
Photography Judging
Northwest Region Contests – Delta Research and Extension, Stoneville, MS: June 29
Wildlife Judging
Horticulture Judging
Livestock Bowl
Child Development
Southeast Region Contests – Extension Office, Hattiesburg, MS: June 30
Forestry Judging
Visual Presentations
Clothing Selection
State 4-H Congress is an annual state event that provides leadership, social, and educational opportunities for youth between the ages of 14 and 18. Interested youth must sign up for an event through the Pontotoc County Extension Office no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Once they are signed up for an event, the Extension Agents at the Pontotoc County Extension Office are available and eager to assist in preparing them for events at State 4-H Congress.
Belonging to 4-H helps young people develop their talents, learn problem-solving skills, develop life-long friendships, and grow into healthy, constructive adults. Many 4-H’ers agree that participation in contests not only enhances their resume, but also provides them with invaluable skills and preparation for college program interviews and job interviews. For more information about the Interior Design competition or any of the other fun events at the 2021 State Congress, please call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910 no later than the June 1, 2021 deadline.