Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved a payment of $34,764.17 to Suncoast Infrastructure, Inc. for phase one of a sewer rehab project.
In May 2020 aldermen approved Suncoast’s bid of $229,100 for the sewer line refurbishing project.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said Suncoast will utilize new technology to repair the sewer lines.
“This payment is for the camera work which was done to inspect the lines,” Peeples said. “The next phase is to reline the old pipes with a sleeve process. This process will not require a lot of digging so we get more repair work done for our money. We’re hoping to get the relining process going any day now.”
Back in December 2019 the city received a $400,000 grant for much needed repairs to city sewer lines.
In other new business aldermen authorized change orders for the Highway 278 frontage road which is nearing completion.
“An existing drain was damaged by the ongoing work and a new design and construction is needed to repair that problem,” Mayor Peeples said. “We’re nearing the end of the paving for the frontage road.”
In another matter aldermen told local fireworks stand operator Lee Reynolds that he wouldn’t be able to sell fireworks from his Highway 15 location which is located in newly annexed city limit property.
Reynolds asked the board for an exception to the city’s ordinance which bans the sale of fireworks within the city limits.
Aldermen approved payment of $21,248.47 for a gas and water line relocation project on State Road 342. The city will be reimbursed by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The board approved the purchase of two 2018 Dodge Charger police vehicles from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the total cost of $37,900.00.
Aldermen also approved a motion to accept the FY2020 Municipal Compliance Questionnaire.
“This provides us with a checklist for our upcoming annual audit,” Mayor Peeples said.
Other new business items approved by the board included:
- the 2021 calendar for the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Department;
-the hiring of Heath Brown as a part-time fireman as needed at a pay rate of $10.00 per hour; Fire Chief Lance Martin said Brown is a certified volunteer fireman;
- the annual funding of $25,500 to fund the Pontotoc Volunteer Fire Department.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve water adjustments;
-pay October 2020 umpires in the amount of $1,857.00;
-credit card purchase in the amount of $41.00 to the Pontotoc County Court House for title to Police Dept. seized vehicle;
-credit card purchase in the amount of $169.38 for thermal batteries for the Gas Dept.
The board passed a motion to recess until 6 p.m. on November 17, 2020.