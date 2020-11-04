Like a lot of folks, I troll Facebook and run across some interesting and funny items.
Last week I ran across a nugget that could be helpful. I have been avoiding doctor’s office since March. I don’t want to go to a place where there are sick people and with the beginning of flu season, I plan to avoid even more.
My last two doctor visits have been via zoom. I kinda like that method to see the doctor. Cuts out drive time and waiting room time.
When I ran across this, I realized men can avoid one more reason to go the doctor’s office. No need to go in just for a Urine test and I did not realize all the things that could be detected from this new method.
Just a few tips for a free urine test:
Go to a tree trunk and pee on the trunk. It would be best to find one out in the woods out of sight of the neighbors.
If it attracts a lot of ants you have high glucose. After all the trick or treat candy consumed, you might want to re-test this one in a couple weeks.
If it dries too fast you have high sodium. I guess salt will make urine dry fast. Who knew.
If it smells like meat, you have high cholesterol. If your cholesterol is so high that it smells like meat you might have bigger problems.
Forgot to open your pants to pee, Alzheimer’s. By now, everyone knew this one was coming.
Had trouble aiming at the tree, Parkinson’s. I’m not sure how accurate this one is. Living in a house with men and boys, I have not found one that can accurately hit a toilet. If this test is accurate, most males have Parkinson’s.
If you pee on your feet, prostate. Not even going to touch this one.
Couldn’t smell the pee, definitely COVID.
OK, so maybe you can’t believe everything you read on Facebook.