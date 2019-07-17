Nonpartisan candidates forum set
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club and the Pontotoc County Republican Party want to remind everyone of the Nonpartisan Candidates’ Speaking Forum at the new pavilion located at the First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc this Saturday, July 20, starting at 4 p.m. and continuing as long as there are speakers. All local and state candidates are invited.
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club’s booth will sell pulled pork sandwiches, corn dogs, chips, soda, water and desserts, baked by some of the best cooks in Pontotoc County.
Buy the desserts by the slice or buy your favorite cake or pie at the Live Auction, happening between speakers. Also, hand-made crafts!
The event will also feature live music by Leo Mask and the County Mounties and Jill Foster.
To be a candidate speaker, contact Faye Dillard @ 662.419.2112
To donate bake goods, pies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes or brownies, contact Nancy Anderson @ 662.419.7890.
To donate craft items for sale at the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Booth to sell, call Dora Day @ 662.489.3504.
Have fun, while you hear all of the candidates on the ballot in Pontotoc County!
Candidate Speaking at the American Legion set Aug. 3
American Legion, Post 16 and the American Legion Auxiliary would like to cordially invite you the citizens of our communities to a public candidate speaking on Saturday, August 3, 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc, behind Wendy’s.
We will be cooking and selling hamburgers and hotdogs, auctioning off a recliner, a full size basketball signed by the Mississippi State Head Girls Basketball Coach Vic Schaefer 2018-2019 SEC Champions and baked goods. We are also raffling off a Golden Boy Henry .22 Caliber Rifle. In addition, we will be selling tickets at the door for some excellent door prizes donated by businesses in our local area.
We are personally inviting candidates from the state and county levels to attend and speak and we hope to have good participation from the candidates as well as the community.
The America Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will use the proceeds made from this event to assist us in our annual effort in the sponsorship of the American Legion Baseball Team as well as the young men and women we send to Boys and Girls State each year. Hope to see you there! For more information please feel free to call Jack Savely at 419-5995 or Mack Huey at 489-3907.