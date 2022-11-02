Second district supervisor Mike McGregor said that Cane Creek Road North and South which is off of Veteran’s Highway west will be closed for a month, except for local traffic beginning Monday, November 7, due to road construction.
“We will be paving that road on both sides of Veteran’s Highway West so it is imperative that only those people who live down that road drive on it while the work is being done,” he stressed.
Cane Creek North begins at Veteran’s Highway West, crosses the Highway 6 West four lane and comes out on Coleman Road in the Thaxton community. Also Highway 336 crosses this road. Both Self Town Bend and Self Lane via Self Town Bend dead end into Cane Creek so from that area you can travel south and get onto Toccopola Road for travel.
Cane Creek South Begins at Veteran’s Highway West and dead ends into Highway 334, commonly called Toccopola Road. The north side of Big Hiil Road dead ends into this road, so make plans to hit the south side of Big Hill while traveling.
The Cane Creek Roads will be closed until Wednesday, December 7. So for a month people are being asked to find alternate ways if you travel that road on a daily basis and you don’t live in that area.
Residents are asked to slow down and be patient while the road work is on going. Especially be aware of the school buses in the morning and the afternoon.
