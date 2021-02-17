Thankfully good times and good friends are not forgotten in the South and during a phone call last week from Pontotoc resident Clyde Roye he shared a special memory he had of songwriter and Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly, who passed away on February 3.
“Jimmy was a good friend and a super guy and obviously very talented as a singer/songwriter,” Roye said. “We spent a lot of time playing ball at his grandmother’s house up on Warren Street. We’d all go down in the basement at Jimmy’s house and listen to records. A lot of good memories."
Long before there were “American Idol” or “The Voice” competitions on national television there were frequent talent shows on the stage of the Joy Theater movie house in downtown Pontotoc.
Back in 1957 the Joy Theater was owned and operated by Pontotoc Progress Editor Bob Cook.
Roye couldn’t remember the exact day or month of that 1957 talent show but what happened that fateful Saturday led to another special Saturday in Memphis, TN.
“There were a good many people in the talent show that Saturday and it was a big deal because they were picking five winners and those five performers got to go to Memphis and perform live on the Pride of the Southland Talent Show, which was broadcast on Saturdays on WMC-TV,” Roye said.
Roye said he was a seventh grader at the time at Beckham School and Weatherly was an eighth grader at Pontotoc.
Roye said he sang “Heartbreak Hotel” that Saturday afternoon at the Joy Theater and was selected as one of the five finalists to advance to the “Pride of the Southland” finals.
“I didn’t play the guitar but Mr. I.A. Turner was nice enough to play the guitar for me that afternoon,” Roye said. “He was a very good musician and played in a band for Sonny James, who had a number one hit with ‘Young Love’ back in 1957. Mr. Turner went up to Memphis and accompanied me when I sang on the television show also.”
“I can’t remember what Jimmy sang that day but he was one of the winners. Diane Dallas and Johnny Gunner, who were really young, sang a duet and won. The judges also picked Joan Tutor, who twirled a baton."
“The other finalist picked to go to Memphis was Delaney Bramlett, who performed with his band that day in Pontotoc. I think Delaney was about 18 at the time. Of course Delaney became a big success all over the world as a singer/songwriter, guitarist and performer with his wife Bonnie and artists like Eric Clapton and Leon Russell.”
Roye fondly remembered the trip to compete live on the Pride of the Southland broadcast. The talent show was a featured event on Channel Five in Memphis for 15 years. The television talent show was hosted by WMC-TV personality Trent Wood.
“It was a lot of fun and a big deal to a bunch of kids from Pontotoc,” Roye recalled. “Mr. Cook carried a car and so did Bro. Tom Douglas, pastor at First Baptist. And Eloise Dallas carried her car.”
Roye smiled when I asked him who won the first prize up in Memphis.
“Let me tell you, we had Jimmy Weatherly who went on to have number one hit songs and you had Delaney Bramlett who sang hit songs and played all over the world and the girl who twirled the baton beat us all,” Roye laughed and said. “But she was really good.”
I contacted the baton twirler, Joan (Tutor) Custer, who bested all the singers that Saturday in Memphis. Joan now lives in Akin, South Carolina.
Joan, who graduated high school in 1960, added a new twist to Clyde Roye’s story.
“I remember performing at different events in Memphis numerous times, but I did acrobatics when I was younger and that’s what I remember doing when I won the Pride of the Southland competition,” Joan recalled. “I remember them giving me a Brownie camera for winning. “
“But it was a long time ago and I could have did a twirling routine. It doesn’t matter because those were all great times and a lot of fun.”
I also contacted Diane Dallas Sauers who said she remembers performing at the Joy Theater and in Memphis.
“I was maybe six years old and Johnny was about a year older, but I know for certain we sang 'I Love You a Bushel and a Peck’,”she said. “It was great fun and mother played the piano for us in Pontotoc and Memphis.”
“As kids we sang a lot, but it was much different singing at the television studio that day because there was no audience, just the television cameras. I was used to a live audience.”
But even though she was young child, Diane said she remembers getting a very odd prize for her singing performance.
“We watched the talent show on tv every Saturday and I recognized the host Trent Wood that day. He asked us our name and where we were from. And when it was over he gave all the contestants a box of frozen chicken! I didn’t understand it, but I remember it.”
I contacted Joan (Tutor) Custer through her sister, Elaine (Tutor) Warren, who still lives in Pontotoc.
Elaine said she remembers lots of fun can be traced back to the Joy Theater in Pontotoc.
“I graduated from Pontotoc in 1957 and I’m sure I was at the Joy Theater watching Joan perform because there was always lots going on up there,” Elaine remembered.
“We weren’t good enough to win any talent shows but I remember me and two friends, Becky Huey and Peggy Rodgers, dressing up like singer Chuck Berry and pantomiming “ Maybellene and “ Too Much Monkey Business” at the Joy Theater.”
“Those were great times and great friends, a lot of great memories.”
Wasn’t it Forrest Gump show said “ old times and good friends are like peas and carrots!"